Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 78,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,369,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

