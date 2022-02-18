Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 0.6%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €141.90 ($161.25) and last traded at €142.54 ($161.98). Approximately 1,637,099 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €143.40 ($162.95).
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)
