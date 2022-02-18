Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.