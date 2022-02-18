SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.80. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

