Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €170.00 ($193.18) price target from Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.
SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.39 ($174.30).
Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €146.90 ($166.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.28. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
See Also
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.