Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on SVKEF. Barclays lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$13.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SVKEF)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.