SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Apple comprises about 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. 2,437,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.