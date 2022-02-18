SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,411,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 340,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,120. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

