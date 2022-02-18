SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter.
ESGV stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 8,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,977. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).
