SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of SmartFinancial worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $436.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

