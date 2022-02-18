Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,717 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

