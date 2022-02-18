Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SNN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 581,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,586. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

