Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,994.60

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,994.60 ($54.05) and traded as high as GBX 4,088 ($55.32). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 4,024 ($54.45), with a volume of 133,208 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,984.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,995.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.96 ($1.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

