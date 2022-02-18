SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.4 days.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNCAF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

