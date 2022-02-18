Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SOPA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,851. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.