Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,060 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $751.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.