SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $266.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

