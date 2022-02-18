Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLSSF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $10.85 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

