Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
