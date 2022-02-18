Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

