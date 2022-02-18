Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Tops $76.45 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $76.45 million and $2.21 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

