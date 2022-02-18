Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 24,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,479. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

