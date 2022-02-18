SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $12.15 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.