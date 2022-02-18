Soroban Capital Partners LP Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. MoneyLion makes up 0.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 1.99% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 9,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,321. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

