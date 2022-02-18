Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 39,651 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after buying an additional 2,308,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.