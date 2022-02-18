Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 39,651 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
