Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lennar by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

