SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 205,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPAQ. Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
