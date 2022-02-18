SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 205,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPAQ. Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 372,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

