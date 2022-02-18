SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

