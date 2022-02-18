SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 210.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $90.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

