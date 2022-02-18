SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $483.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

