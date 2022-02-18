Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00217424 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00419973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.