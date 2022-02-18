Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.90

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.90 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 1315699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.90 ($0.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.79.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,395.59).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

