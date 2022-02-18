Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Pi Financial initiated coverage on Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.20. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 186.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth about $4,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 2,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 452,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

