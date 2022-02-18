SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

SPSC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. 5,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

