SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.24. 5,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

