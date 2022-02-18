SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 5,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 287,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

