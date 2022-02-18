Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

