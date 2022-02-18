Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $82.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7,459.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,043 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $82,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

