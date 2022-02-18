Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $34.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

