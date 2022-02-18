St Ives (LON:SIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.11

Shares of St Ives plc (LON:SIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.11 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($2.06). St Ives shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.11.
St Ives Company Profile (LON:SIV)
