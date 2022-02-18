StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

