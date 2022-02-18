Status (SNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.02 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Status has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $191.21 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

