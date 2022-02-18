Steel Canyon Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.8% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

