Steel Canyon Capital LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 3.3% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.11. 4,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

