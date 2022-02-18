Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.02. 9,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,927. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

