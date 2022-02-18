Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,138. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a 200 day moving average of $254.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

