Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $9.90 on Friday, hitting $461.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.