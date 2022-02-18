Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,937 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,809. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

