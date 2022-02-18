Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,439 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. 64,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

