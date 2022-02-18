Step Finance (STEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $714,269.46 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.