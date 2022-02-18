STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton Sells 2,600 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

