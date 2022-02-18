STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton Sells 2,600 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.